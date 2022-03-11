John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 75.8% in February

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.67. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

