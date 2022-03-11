Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $105,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,519,508 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.