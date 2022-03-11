Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JOY stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,522. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

