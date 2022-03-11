JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €103.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 495,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.
Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.
