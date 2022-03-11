JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €103.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 495,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Renaissance Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

