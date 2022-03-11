JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,550 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,069.50 ($40.22). The company had a trading volume of 4,538,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,508. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,812.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market capitalization of £70.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

