JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

SKIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 26,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,532. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Beauty Health by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

