JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to GBX 570

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

