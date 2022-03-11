JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 370

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,837. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Roche by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,764,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.