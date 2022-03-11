JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 3.1%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.71). Approximately 234,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 330,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

