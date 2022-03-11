Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Buys 3 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lavelle acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.42) per share, with a total value of £188.70 ($247.25).

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,300 ($82.55) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,632.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,631.27. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The stock has a market cap of £398.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

