Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 435,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,594,330 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.07.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
