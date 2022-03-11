Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £898.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

