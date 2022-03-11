Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Raised to GBX 105

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.21. The company has a market cap of £898.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

