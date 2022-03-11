Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUST. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.21. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £885.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.