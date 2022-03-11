Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 6%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 121,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

