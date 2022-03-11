Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 6%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 121,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juva Life (JUVAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.