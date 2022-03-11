Kadena (KDA) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $302.38 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00017525 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

