KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,150. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.