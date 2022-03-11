KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,150. The company has a market capitalization of $380.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

