KARMA Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001480 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047768 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00142076 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

