Katalyo Trading Up 16% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $735,690.91 and approximately $56,919.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

