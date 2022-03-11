Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00184998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00360311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

