Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $960.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.