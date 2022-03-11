Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE K traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,329. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.