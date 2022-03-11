Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

