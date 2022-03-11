Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.06.

TSE KEL traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$5.45. 462,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.05.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

