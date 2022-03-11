Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.68). Kemper posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,025. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

