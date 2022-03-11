Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 279,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

