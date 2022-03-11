Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.20) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.89).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,101.69 ($27.54) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,489.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,760.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 65.20.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.63) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,625.79). Also, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($91,703.14).

About Keywords Studios (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.