Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 404,659 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $706.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

