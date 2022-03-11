Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.03

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as low as C$21.47. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$21.91, with a volume of 244,056 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.95.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

