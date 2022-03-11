Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider A. Robert Paratte Sells 3,425 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.