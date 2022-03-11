Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.65) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.67 ($4.97).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.51) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

