Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

