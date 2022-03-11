Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

