Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.50. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 351,484 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.