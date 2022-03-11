Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

