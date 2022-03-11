Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 217.8% in February

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KIGRY traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 75,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,308. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

