Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth about $4,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $951,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 41.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

