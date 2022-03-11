KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 39,269 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

