Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.12 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $784,249.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00337320 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

