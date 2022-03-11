Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the February 13th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $$2.91 during trading on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
