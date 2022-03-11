Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after buying an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

