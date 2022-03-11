Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 40,400 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of EMCORE worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 171.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 128.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EMCORE by 402.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2,989.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 346,796 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

