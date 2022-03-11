Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 19,249 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 989,318 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

