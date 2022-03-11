KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPT. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.10.

Shares of KPT traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.66. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,728. The company has a market cap of C$105.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.45.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

