Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 353,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Kraton alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.