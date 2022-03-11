Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $56.49 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

