Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 3,757 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $7.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.88. The company had a trading volume of 670,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,102. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $256.82 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

