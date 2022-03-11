KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0016 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,491.21 and $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

