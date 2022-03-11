L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In related news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($470,840.17). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 306,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$829,347.98 ($605,363.49). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,078,246 shares of company stock worth $8,668,733.
About L1 Long Short Fund (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.